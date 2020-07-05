201 Inverness Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage guest parking

Coppell Schools. Master down! End unit for additional privacy and guest parking just outside the door. Great location just off HWY 121 and hop-skip-jump to I35. 2 mins from Music City Mall (previously Vista Ridge Mall). Beautiful 2-story Townhome with low maintenance living in gated community. HOA maintains front yard and sprinkler system. Downstairs Master bedroom with huge walk-in-closet. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub and dual vanities. Hardwoods. Corian countertops in kitchen. Huge Gameroom upstairs with computer nook. Cleaned and ready for you.