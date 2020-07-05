All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:23 AM

201 Inverness Drive

201 Inverness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 Inverness Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest parking
Coppell Schools. Master down! End unit for additional privacy and guest parking just outside the door. Great location just off HWY 121 and hop-skip-jump to I35. 2 mins from Music City Mall (previously Vista Ridge Mall). Beautiful 2-story Townhome with low maintenance living in gated community. HOA maintains front yard and sprinkler system. Downstairs Master bedroom with huge walk-in-closet. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub and dual vanities. Hardwoods. Corian countertops in kitchen. Huge Gameroom upstairs with computer nook. Cleaned and ready for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Inverness Drive have any available units?
201 Inverness Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Inverness Drive have?
Some of 201 Inverness Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Inverness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Inverness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Inverness Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 Inverness Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 201 Inverness Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Inverness Drive offers parking.
Does 201 Inverness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Inverness Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Inverness Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Inverness Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Inverness Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Inverness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Inverness Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Inverness Drive has units with dishwashers.

