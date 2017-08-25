1933 Argyle Ln

Amenities

Very well maintained, upscale 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath town home within the gated Continental Square community with convenient access to both Hwy 121 and 35E. Just minutes from Grapevine Mall and DFW Airport.

All bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. One half bath downstairs. Wood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Large master bedroom with a large walk-in closet (the closet also has a window providing great lighting). Master bath has his and hers sinks. Private back patio. This home includes a sprinkler system.



No pets allowed. No smoking.



Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf



$1800 Deposit. $1800/mo. $20/mo. preventative maintenance fee. $50 application fee per tenant 18



Lewisville schools: Creekside Elementary, Durham Middle School, Harmon HS.



Tenant pays all utilities. $20/mo. Preventative maintenance fee.nnRental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf



