Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1780 CIRCLE CREEK
Last updated March 31 2019 at 12:30 AM

1780 CIRCLE CREEK

1780 Circle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1780 Circle Creek Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
INVITING HOME WILL BE READY FOR MOVE IN APRIL 1ST. DOWNSTAIRS HAS SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND GREAT SUNROOM PLUS KITCHEN, DINING AND UTILITY WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED. YOU
SHOW AND WE WRITE LEASE, ETC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 CIRCLE CREEK have any available units?
1780 CIRCLE CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 CIRCLE CREEK have?
Some of 1780 CIRCLE CREEK's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 CIRCLE CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
1780 CIRCLE CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 CIRCLE CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 1780 CIRCLE CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1780 CIRCLE CREEK offer parking?
Yes, 1780 CIRCLE CREEK offers parking.
Does 1780 CIRCLE CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 CIRCLE CREEK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 CIRCLE CREEK have a pool?
No, 1780 CIRCLE CREEK does not have a pool.
Does 1780 CIRCLE CREEK have accessible units?
No, 1780 CIRCLE CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 CIRCLE CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1780 CIRCLE CREEK has units with dishwashers.

