INVITING HOME WILL BE READY FOR MOVE IN APRIL 1ST. DOWNSTAIRS HAS SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND GREAT SUNROOM PLUS KITCHEN, DINING AND UTILITY WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP. PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED. YOU SHOW AND WE WRITE LEASE, ETC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1780 CIRCLE CREEK have any available units?
1780 CIRCLE CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 CIRCLE CREEK have?
Some of 1780 CIRCLE CREEK's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 CIRCLE CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
1780 CIRCLE CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.