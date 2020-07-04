All apartments in Lewisville
1762 Glencairn Lane

Location

1762 Glencairn Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained, Shows Great! Two Living & Two Dining! Recently updated cabinets and quartz counters in kitchen, baths and laundry room, popcorn ceiling removed with recent paint in and out, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and new base boards. Recent gas water heater, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, new switches and outlets, and most fixtures have been replaced! Cabinets and drawers are soft close, and bathroom vanity's are kitchen height with master featuring 2 closets. Workbench in garage, extra parking pad for small boat or RV! HVAC system is less than 3 years old and attic has extra insulation added! New front and back doors, new windows have been ordered, landlord will maintain the yard, tenant does watering!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Glencairn Lane have any available units?
1762 Glencairn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1762 Glencairn Lane have?
Some of 1762 Glencairn Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Glencairn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Glencairn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Glencairn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Glencairn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1762 Glencairn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1762 Glencairn Lane offers parking.
Does 1762 Glencairn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Glencairn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Glencairn Lane have a pool?
No, 1762 Glencairn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1762 Glencairn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1762 Glencairn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Glencairn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1762 Glencairn Lane has units with dishwashers.

