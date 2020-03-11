1620 Reno Run

Amenities

Please note this special list price is for those able to lease right away and start the lease Dec.20th. After that the price will increase to $1650 for this incredible home. Highland Village Schools!!! This ranch style house will be available immediately. Great spacious location home has a very large well lit family room with gas, wood fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, private backyard, 2 car attached garage, Master suite and 2 additional bedrooms. Recent renovations include new kitchen counter tops, new back splash, some new windows, new bathroom countertops, new paint, new carpet, new fence, updated exterior wall, new sinks, new carpet, new lighting, new appliances, new bath tubs, new tile.