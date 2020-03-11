All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1620 Reno Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1620 Reno Run
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1620 Reno Run

1620 Reno Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1620 Reno Run, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please note this special list price is for those able to lease right away and start the lease Dec.20th. After that the price will increase to $1650 for this incredible home. Highland Village Schools!!! This ranch style house will be available immediately. Great spacious location home has a very large well lit family room with gas, wood fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, private backyard, 2 car attached garage, Master suite and 2 additional bedrooms. Recent renovations include new kitchen counter tops, new back splash, some new windows, new bathroom countertops, new paint, new carpet, new fence, updated exterior wall, new sinks, new carpet, new lighting, new appliances, new bath tubs, new tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Reno Run have any available units?
1620 Reno Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Reno Run have?
Some of 1620 Reno Run's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Reno Run currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Reno Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Reno Run pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Reno Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1620 Reno Run offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Reno Run offers parking.
Does 1620 Reno Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Reno Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Reno Run have a pool?
No, 1620 Reno Run does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Reno Run have accessible units?
No, 1620 Reno Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Reno Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Reno Run has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District