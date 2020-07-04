All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:00 PM

1532 Barksdale Drive

1532 Barksdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Barksdale Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Super cute!! Vaulted ceiling in living room with wall of windows opens to kitchen, breakfast room, breakfast bar seating, tons of cabinets & butlers pantry. Formal dining with tray ceiling. Wood & tile flooring throughout downstairs. Wrought iron baluster staircase takes you to the 2nd level with split bedrooms; a large master bedroom, a game room, generously sized 2nd & 3rd bedrooms & full bath. Fenced backyard with an open patio. Refrigerator stays. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance. Owner pays HOA. Income requirements verifiable, employment history and or guarantor, copy of DL or photo ID, no prior evictions, references, background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Barksdale Drive have any available units?
1532 Barksdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Barksdale Drive have?
Some of 1532 Barksdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Barksdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Barksdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Barksdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Barksdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1532 Barksdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Barksdale Drive offers parking.
Does 1532 Barksdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Barksdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Barksdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1532 Barksdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Barksdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1532 Barksdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Barksdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Barksdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

