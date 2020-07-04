1532 Barksdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Super cute!! Vaulted ceiling in living room with wall of windows opens to kitchen, breakfast room, breakfast bar seating, tons of cabinets & butlers pantry. Formal dining with tray ceiling. Wood & tile flooring throughout downstairs. Wrought iron baluster staircase takes you to the 2nd level with split bedrooms; a large master bedroom, a game room, generously sized 2nd & 3rd bedrooms & full bath. Fenced backyard with an open patio. Refrigerator stays. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance. Owner pays HOA. Income requirements verifiable, employment history and or guarantor, copy of DL or photo ID, no prior evictions, references, background check.