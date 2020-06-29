Rent Calculator
1511 Snow Trail
1511 Snow Trail
1511 Snow Trail
Report This Listing
Location
1511 Snow Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This great 4 bedroom home is getting all new carpet. Roof only 6 months old. Close to 35. Marcus is the high school. Granite countertops in Kitchen. Ready to move in to today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 Snow Trail have any available units?
1511 Snow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1511 Snow Trail have?
Some of 1511 Snow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1511 Snow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Snow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Snow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Snow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1511 Snow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Snow Trail offers parking.
Does 1511 Snow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Snow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Snow Trail have a pool?
No, 1511 Snow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Snow Trail have accessible units?
No, 1511 Snow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Snow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Snow Trail has units with dishwashers.
