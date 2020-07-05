1407 Summertime Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FLOWER MOUND SCHOOLS!!! PLAY POOL & SPA! VERY CLEAN! QUICK MOVE-IN! Yard & pool maint included in lease $! Garden Ridge Elem, Forestwood MS, FMHS! 3-2 with STUDY in formal dining will suit your work needs w sizable breakfast nook with VIEW OF POOL. Huge kitchen (does not include fridge), grand living room w VIEW OF POOL. Play pool, spa & ample space for lounge chairs, portable fire pit & BBQ grill. Grand master suite w updated separate shower & his-hers sinks; huge walk-in closet. YOU'RE HOME as soon as you enter. REAL HARD WOOD FLOORING foyer & dining-office. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, manicured lawn, new city walk, well maintained. Application $50 certified, background & rental history ck, 625+ credit score