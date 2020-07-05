All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1407 Summertime Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1407 Summertime Trail
Last updated October 27 2019 at 6:45 AM

1407 Summertime Trail

1407 Summertime Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1407 Summertime Trail, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FLOWER MOUND SCHOOLS!!! PLAY POOL & SPA! VERY CLEAN! QUICK MOVE-IN! Yard & pool maint included in lease $! Garden Ridge Elem, Forestwood MS, FMHS! 3-2 with STUDY in formal dining will suit your work needs w sizable breakfast nook with VIEW OF POOL. Huge kitchen (does not include fridge), grand living room w VIEW OF POOL. Play pool, spa & ample space for lounge chairs, portable fire pit & BBQ grill. Grand master suite w updated separate shower & his-hers sinks; huge walk-in closet. YOU'RE HOME as soon as you enter. REAL HARD WOOD FLOORING foyer & dining-office. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, manicured lawn, new city walk, well maintained. Application $50 certified, background & rental history ck, 625+ credit score

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Summertime Trail have any available units?
1407 Summertime Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Summertime Trail have?
Some of 1407 Summertime Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Summertime Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Summertime Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Summertime Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Summertime Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1407 Summertime Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Summertime Trail offers parking.
Does 1407 Summertime Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Summertime Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Summertime Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1407 Summertime Trail has a pool.
Does 1407 Summertime Trail have accessible units?
No, 1407 Summertime Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Summertime Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Summertime Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District