1407 Summertime Trail

Amenities
FLOWER MOUND SCHOOLS!!! PLAY POOL & SPA! VERY CLEAN! QUICK MOVE-IN! Yard & pool maint included in lease $! Garden Ridge Elem, Forestwood MS, FMHS! 3-2 with STUDY in formal dining will suit your work needs w sizable breakfast nook with VIEW OF POOL. Huge kitchen (does not include fridge), grand living room w VIEW OF POOL. Play pool, spa & ample space for lounge chairs, portable fire pit & BBQ grill. Grand master suite w updated separate shower & his-hers sinks; huge walk-in closet. YOU'RE HOME as soon as you enter. REAL HARD WOOD FLOORING foyer & dining-office. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, manicured lawn, new city walk, well maintained. Application $50 certified, background & rental history ck, 625+ credit score