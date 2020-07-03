1407 Ross Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Convenient to I35E. Vaulted ceilings. Wood-burning fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs for quiet and privacy, all with walk-in closets. Master bath features double vanities, garden tub and skylight. Backyard deck for outdoor entertaining. In-ground sprinkler system. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE