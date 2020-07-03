All apartments in Lewisville
1407 Ross Drive

1407 Ross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Ross Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Convenient to I35E. Vaulted ceilings. Wood-burning fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs for quiet and privacy, all with walk-in closets. Master bath features double vanities, garden tub and skylight. Backyard deck for outdoor entertaining. In-ground sprinkler system. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Ross Drive have any available units?
1407 Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Ross Drive have?
Some of 1407 Ross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Ross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Ross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Ross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Ross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Ross Drive offers parking.
Does 1407 Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Ross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 1407 Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 1407 Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.

