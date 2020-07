Amenities

OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY, MAY 24TH FROM 1:30PM TO 2:30PM.

Move into this gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lewisville which feeds into the highly sought after Flower Mound School District ! Ample street parking in a very safe neighborhood. Updates include new laminate wood flooring in bedrooms, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located in close proximity to 3040 and I-35.