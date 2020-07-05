All apartments in Lewisville
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1348 Creekview Drive
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:09 PM

1348 Creekview Drive

1348 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1348 Creekview Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home across from creek lots in the heart of Lewisville! Features decorative lighting, NEW hardwood floors, NEW custom paint, NEW carpet vaulted ceilings, updated secondary bath, 5 ton commercial AC unit, energy efficient siding, and open patio. Kitchen with granite countertops, recent gas range & dishwasher, and painted cabinets. Master suite has updated bath with accent lighting, granite, new garden tub, updated fixtures and walk-in closet. PROPERTY WAS TEMPORARILY OFF THE MARKET 32 DAYS FOR UPDATES MOVE-IN AFTER JULY 10 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Creekview Drive have any available units?
1348 Creekview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 Creekview Drive have?
Some of 1348 Creekview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Creekview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Creekview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Creekview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Creekview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1348 Creekview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Creekview Drive offers parking.
Does 1348 Creekview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Creekview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Creekview Drive have a pool?
No, 1348 Creekview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Creekview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1348 Creekview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Creekview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 Creekview Drive has units with dishwashers.

