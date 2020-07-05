1348 Creekview Drive

Amenities
Adorable home across from creek lots in the heart of Lewisville! Features decorative lighting, NEW hardwood floors, NEW custom paint, NEW carpet vaulted ceilings, updated secondary bath, 5 ton commercial AC unit, energy efficient siding, and open patio. Kitchen with granite countertops, recent gas range & dishwasher, and painted cabinets. Master suite has updated bath with accent lighting, granite, new garden tub, updated fixtures and walk-in closet. PROPERTY WAS TEMPORARILY OFF THE MARKET 32 DAYS FOR UPDATES MOVE-IN AFTER JULY 10 2019