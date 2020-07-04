1333 Lake Crest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call 8552828008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.