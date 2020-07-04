All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:42 AM

1333 Lake Crest Lane

1333 Lake Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Lake Crest Ln, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call 8552828008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Lake Crest Lane have any available units?
1333 Lake Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Lake Crest Lane have?
Some of 1333 Lake Crest Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Lake Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Lake Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Lake Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Lake Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1333 Lake Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Lake Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 1333 Lake Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Lake Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Lake Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 1333 Lake Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Lake Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1333 Lake Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Lake Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Lake Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
