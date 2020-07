Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOW! Beautifully kept and updated with granite counter tops throughout, updated appliances, paint, fixtures and flooring! Bright, Beautiful and it Sparkles!! Split bedrooms, all spacious! Large garage and extra parking in the back. Fenced backyard. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac! Pets considered case by case. Application required for each occupant over 18 yrs old. Non refundable $50 app fee per adult, Certified funds to Shirley Meyners.