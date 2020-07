Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

BACK ON THE MARKET and all redone and ready for new tenants!! Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom home with gunite play pool. Remodeled with tons of upgrades!! Wood flooring in living, study, formal dining ,stairwell and hallways, travertine entry, fireplace and hearth. Recent Kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite counters, faucets and lighting, stainless steel appl, . Huge bedrooms, walk in closets Easy access to everything!! no showings till Friday oct 15th