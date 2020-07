Amenities

Beautiful One-Story 3BR 2BA complete with 2 Living Areas is move-in ready in Water Oak Estates! Desired large corner lot. Neutral colors throughout! Rich wood flooring in main areas, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has sparkling white cabinets with pendant lighting over breakfast bar & skylight. Great Open floorplan is perfect for entertaining! Family Room features a wall of windows & fireplace. Spacious backyard with storage shed plus covered patio. Plenty of space with 2,203 sq ft!!