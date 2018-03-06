All apartments in Lewisville
116 Ridgeway Circle
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:01 AM

116 Ridgeway Circle

116 Ridgeway Circle · No Longer Available
Location

116 Ridgeway Circle, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Totally renovated one story home. Large living area open to gorgeous kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and subway backsplash. New floor throughout home. Both bathrooms completely updated with tile, vanities, tile shower surrounds and fixtures. Garage conversion is perfect for game room or guest room or you name it. Huge back yard with deck and storage shed. Foundation leveled, new roof, new doors, HVAC, water heater, plumbing and electrical, interior and exterior paint. Just move in and enjoy this lovely home. Conveniently located to schools, shops, major highways. Easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Ridgeway Circle have any available units?
116 Ridgeway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Ridgeway Circle have?
Some of 116 Ridgeway Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Ridgeway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
116 Ridgeway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Ridgeway Circle pet-friendly?
No, 116 Ridgeway Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 116 Ridgeway Circle offer parking?
Yes, 116 Ridgeway Circle offers parking.
Does 116 Ridgeway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Ridgeway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Ridgeway Circle have a pool?
No, 116 Ridgeway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 116 Ridgeway Circle have accessible units?
No, 116 Ridgeway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Ridgeway Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Ridgeway Circle has units with dishwashers.

