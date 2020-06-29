All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:32 PM

1145 Annalea Cove Drive

1145 Annalea Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Annalea Cove Dr, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** A MUST SEE ** Available for Move-in April 15th. Beautiful 2,400+ Sq.Ft. High Ceiling Single-Story Home with 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms PLUS Study Room! Hardwood & Tile flooring throughout house including bedrooms! * New Fence * Granite Countertops * Stainless Steel Appliances * Upgraded Cabinets * Great location with easy access to SH121! Very close to Toyota Corporate, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Stonebriar Mall, and Shops at Legacy! DON'T MISS THIS HOME! COME SEE TODAY!! PETS: Small Cats and Dogs case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Annalea Cove Drive have any available units?
1145 Annalea Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Annalea Cove Drive have?
Some of 1145 Annalea Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Annalea Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Annalea Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Annalea Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Annalea Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Annalea Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Annalea Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 1145 Annalea Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Annalea Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Annalea Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1145 Annalea Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Annalea Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1145 Annalea Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Annalea Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Annalea Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

