1145 Annalea Cove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** A MUST SEE ** Available for Move-in April 15th. Beautiful 2,400+ Sq.Ft. High Ceiling Single-Story Home with 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms PLUS Study Room! Hardwood & Tile flooring throughout house including bedrooms! * New Fence * Granite Countertops * Stainless Steel Appliances * Upgraded Cabinets * Great location with easy access to SH121! Very close to Toyota Corporate, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Stonebriar Mall, and Shops at Legacy! DON'T MISS THIS HOME! COME SEE TODAY!! PETS: Small Cats and Dogs case by case basis.