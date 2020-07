Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, 1982 square foot townhome in a gated community located in Lewisville. Floor plan features one bedroom down with the master and second bedroom up with two full baths and living-loft area. Engineered hardwood floors, wet bar, granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Fenced backyard with open patio and a grassy area next to the unit located in the cul d sac.