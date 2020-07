Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Lewisville home with a pool! Enjoy a spacious layout, kitchen appliance package, and screened sun room! This home offers space for all and provides the perfect back yard for summer fun! Come and tour before it's gone! *NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.