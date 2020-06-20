All apartments in Lewisville
1001 Summit Way
1001 Summit Way

1001 Summit Way · No Longer Available
1001 Summit Way, Lewisville, TX 75077

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Lovely CLEAN 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Summit Subdivision. Great home in a great neighborhood. Open concept with high ceilings make this home feel larger. Two living areas allows quiet time! Large master allows for a sitting area and more quiet time if needed. Split bedrooms. Corner lot for privacy. Nice back yard. This is the home. This home does not come with a refrigerator. Sorry no cats. Landlord will repair and seal tile in master bath, shampoo and stretch carpet, replace master bath window, paint cabinets and touch up paint before move in.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1001 Summit Way have any available units?
1001 Summit Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Summit Way have?
Some of 1001 Summit Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Summit Way currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Summit Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Summit Way pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Summit Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1001 Summit Way offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Summit Way offers parking.
Does 1001 Summit Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Summit Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Summit Way have a pool?
No, 1001 Summit Way does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Summit Way have accessible units?
No, 1001 Summit Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Summit Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Summit Way has units with dishwashers.

