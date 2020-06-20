1001 Summit Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely CLEAN 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Summit Subdivision. Great home in a great neighborhood. Open concept with high ceilings make this home feel larger. Two living areas allows quiet time! Large master allows for a sitting area and more quiet time if needed. Split bedrooms. Corner lot for privacy. Nice back yard. This is the home. This home does not come with a refrigerator. Sorry no cats. Landlord will repair and seal tile in master bath, shampoo and stretch carpet, replace master bath window, paint cabinets and touch up paint before move in.