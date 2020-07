Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub online portal cats allowed clubhouse courtyard internet cafe on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access lobby

Cultivate your modern lifestyle at Trails of Towne Lake. Experience convenience and sophistication when you make your home in our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Irving, TX. Situated near Bear Creek, our apartment homes offer spacious floor plans and stylish renovations. Create delectable meals in your fully equipped chef's kitchen, complete with black energy-efficient appliances and designer cabinetry with brushed nickel fixtures. Dine alfresco on your private balcony or patio or enjoy it inside in the refreshing air conditioning. When you need some fresh air, check out the community playground or spend some time relaxing alongside the stunning resort-inspired swimming pool and spa.