Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool hot tub internet access online portal parking on-site laundry business center

Modern. Sophisticated. Convenient. Welcome home to Ridgeview Place. We offer spacious and contemporary one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the Song neighborhood of Irving, TX. Equipped with air conditioning, a beautiful chef's kitchen, and Black appliances, our upscale and pet-friendly apartment homes provide a welcome respite from your busy life. For added rest and relaxation, sprawl out in the Texas sun at the resort-inspired outdoor swimming pool. Complete with designer lounge furniture and a soothing spa, the pool area is the place to be throughout the summer. For modern and timeless luxury living, make your move to our premier apartment community.