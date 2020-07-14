All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Residences at Northgate

4310 W Northgate Dr · (469) 208-0476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4310 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX 75062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 150 · Avail. Aug 31

$861

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 010 · Avail. now

$954

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 194 · Avail. now

$954

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,132

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$1,132

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$1,137

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Northgate.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
accessible
bbq/grill
carport
internet access
package receiving
sauna
Experience Residences at Northgate in Irving and enjoy a lifestyle of excitement and convenience. Located near prestigious Las Colinas, Residences at Northgate offers easy access to the George Bush Turnpike, and is only minutes from the highways 183 and 114 and DFW Airport. Enjoy an energetic workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, take a swim in our dazzling swimming pool, celebrate family with a cookout in our picnic areas or play fetch with your best friend in our dog park. At Residences at Northgate find freshly renovated one, two, and three bedroom homes with spacious and comfortable living areas, sizable bedrooms with ample closet space, and separate dining room. We cover all of the details to echo your personal style with renovated interior features such as black appliances, hardwood style flooring, brushed nickel accents and fixtures is what makes The Residences at Northgate the perfect place to call home! Give us a call for your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $40, Assigned Parking: $20.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at Northgate have any available units?
Residences at Northgate has 19 units available starting at $861 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Residences at Northgate have?
Some of Residences at Northgate's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Northgate currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Northgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at Northgate pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Northgate is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Northgate offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Northgate offers parking.
Does Residences at Northgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Residences at Northgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Northgate have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Northgate has a pool.
Does Residences at Northgate have accessible units?
Yes, Residences at Northgate has accessible units.
Does Residences at Northgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at Northgate has units with dishwashers.
