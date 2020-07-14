Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed accessible bbq/grill carport internet access package receiving sauna

Experience Residences at Northgate in Irving and enjoy a lifestyle of excitement and convenience. Located near prestigious Las Colinas, Residences at Northgate offers easy access to the George Bush Turnpike, and is only minutes from the highways 183 and 114 and DFW Airport. Enjoy an energetic workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, take a swim in our dazzling swimming pool, celebrate family with a cookout in our picnic areas or play fetch with your best friend in our dog park. At Residences at Northgate find freshly renovated one, two, and three bedroom homes with spacious and comfortable living areas, sizable bedrooms with ample closet space, and separate dining room. We cover all of the details to echo your personal style with renovated interior features such as black appliances, hardwood style flooring, brushed nickel accents and fixtures is what makes The Residences at Northgate the perfect place to call home! Give us a call for your personal tour.