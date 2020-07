Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to Oxford Park, the new standard of the Live-Work-Play concept! Our premium Irving and Las Colinas location is minutes from entertainment, shopping, and excellent schools. We are located in the Carrollton Farmers Branch Independent School District, near La Villita Elementary, Barbara Bush Middle School, and Valley Ranch High School. Our luxurious amenities include a state of the art fitness center, expansive outdoor gaming area, sparkling pool with outdoor kitchen, and much more. Inside your home, you will find modern appliances, full-size washer and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Your furry family members are also welcome and can frolic in our new pet park! Come visit us today! We know you will fall in love with the comfort and convenience of Oxford Park Apartments.