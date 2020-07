Lincoln Las Colinas.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard dog park fire pit hot tub lobby online portal trash valet

The best of both worlds thrives at Via Las Colinas. On one hand you have the urban feel of a mid-rise wrapped around a multilevel garage. On the other you have the classic townhouse design that expresses refinement and achievement. Both flavors offer pristine views, exclusive access, high-end appointments, granite, ceramic tile and wonderment. All seamlessly melded. All unprecedented.