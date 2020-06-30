All apartments in Irving
Eagle Crest

4013 W Northgate Dr · (484) 307-1434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fee Reduction
Special! $250 off 1 bedroom units! $500 off 2 bedroom units! *Select units. Limited time offer. Restrictions may apply. Contact leasing agent for more details.
Location

4013 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX 75062
Song

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-0719 · Avail. now

$891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 1-0318 · Avail. now

$908

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 1-1307 · Avail. Aug 2

$908

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-0403 · Avail. Aug 9

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 1-0207 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 1-2004 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Crest.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
internet cafe
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Eagle Crest Apartments, in Irving, Texas, would like to extend an invitation for you to experience convenience, quality, and care like never before. We are conveniently located near the Texas Stadium and Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, Irving Convention Center, Irving Arts Center, President George Bush Turnpike, John W. Carpeting Freeway, Irving Mall, Aspen Creek, On the Boarder and more. Eagle Crest also offers seven spacious floor plans in one or two bedroom designs. You will appreciate the finer things available in our apartment home like built in bookshelves and crown molding in the living room, a greenhouse window in the kitchen, and French doors leading to the patio!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweiler’s, Huskies, and any other breed generally considered aggressive or deemed aggressive by state or local officials

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle Crest have any available units?
Eagle Crest has 14 units available starting at $891 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Eagle Crest have?
Some of Eagle Crest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Crest is offering the following rent specials: Special! $250 off 1 bedroom units! $500 off 2 bedroom units! *Select units. Limited time offer. Restrictions may apply. Contact leasing agent for more details.
Is Eagle Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Crest is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Crest offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Crest offers parking.
Does Eagle Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagle Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Crest have a pool?
Yes, Eagle Crest has a pool.
Does Eagle Crest have accessible units?
No, Eagle Crest does not have accessible units.
Does Eagle Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle Crest has units with dishwashers.
