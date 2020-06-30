Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system internet cafe dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse hot tub

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Eagle Crest Apartments, in Irving, Texas, would like to extend an invitation for you to experience convenience, quality, and care like never before. We are conveniently located near the Texas Stadium and Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, Irving Convention Center, Irving Arts Center, President George Bush Turnpike, John W. Carpeting Freeway, Irving Mall, Aspen Creek, On the Boarder and more. Eagle Crest also offers seven spacious floor plans in one or two bedroom designs. You will appreciate the finer things available in our apartment home like built in bookshelves and crown molding in the living room, a greenhouse window in the kitchen, and French doors leading to the patio!