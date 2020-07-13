All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Allura

6445 Love Dr · (972) 694-6233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6445 Love Dr, Irving, TX 75039

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$1,249

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

A2-1-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

A2-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

B1-2

$1,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

B2-1

$2,149

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

C1-1

$2,199

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

C1-2

$2,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

C3TH-1

$3,099

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1975 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allura.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
trash valet
valet service
Featuring oversized apartment homes and townhouses with spacious floor plans, these pet-friendly Las Colinas apartments offer best-in-class luxury amenities like stainless steel appliances and a parking garage with elevator access. On-site offerings include the largest resort-style swimming pool in Las Colinas, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and gated Bark Park.
Our luxury apartments in Las Colinas TX are less than a mile from Exxon Mobile Corp., Fluor, Commercial Metals, Microsoft Corp., Citigroup, Verizon Corp., and Las Colinas Medical Center. If you happen to travel for work, Allura is conveniently located less than 10 minutes from the airport!
Allura of Las Colinas is located in the award-winning Carrollton/Farmers Branch Independent School District. With three professional sports teams, three well-known shopping centers, and a live music venue surrounded by great food, there’s no shortage of places to play near our Las Colinas TX apartments. Allura is located within 20 minutes of AT&T Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play, American Airlines Center where you can catch a Dallas Mavericks basketball game, and Globe Life Park where the Texas Rangers call home.
If you prefer shopping over athletics, you’ll be just as spoiled. NorthPark Center was named one of the “7 Retail Wonders of the World” by a popular industry publication. There’s also the Royal MacArthur Shopping Center and the Irving Mall within a short commute.
We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: 5 story parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allura have any available units?
Allura offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,249, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,799, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,199. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Allura have?
Some of Allura's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allura currently offering any rent specials?
Allura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allura pet-friendly?
Yes, Allura is pet friendly.
Does Allura offer parking?
Yes, Allura offers parking.
Does Allura have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allura offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allura have a pool?
Yes, Allura has a pool.
Does Allura have accessible units?
Yes, Allura has accessible units.
Does Allura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allura has units with dishwashers.
