Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal trash valet valet service

Featuring oversized apartment homes and townhouses with spacious floor plans, these pet-friendly Las Colinas apartments offer best-in-class luxury amenities like stainless steel appliances and a parking garage with elevator access. On-site offerings include the largest resort-style swimming pool in Las Colinas, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and gated Bark Park.

Our luxury apartments in Las Colinas TX are less than a mile from Exxon Mobile Corp., Fluor, Commercial Metals, Microsoft Corp., Citigroup, Verizon Corp., and Las Colinas Medical Center. If you happen to travel for work, Allura is conveniently located less than 10 minutes from the airport!

Allura of Las Colinas is located in the award-winning Carrollton/Farmers Branch Independent School District. With three professional sports teams, three well-known shopping centers, and a live music venue surrounded by great food, there’s no shortage of places to play near our Las Colinas TX apartments. Allura is located within 20 minutes of AT&T Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play, American Airlines Center where you can catch a Dallas Mavericks basketball game, and Globe Life Park where the Texas Rangers call home.

If you prefer shopping over athletics, you’ll be just as spoiled. NorthPark Center was named one of the “7 Retail Wonders of the World” by a popular industry publication. There’s also the Royal MacArthur Shopping Center and the Irving Mall within a short commute.

We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.