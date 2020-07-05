All apartments in Irving
9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:56 AM

9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W

9716 Valley Ranch Parkway West · No Longer Available
Location

9716 Valley Ranch Parkway West, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous Open floor plan executive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a scenic Community of Valley Ranch. Close to airport, Shopping places and is zoned to Coppell ISD schools with great ratings. Vaulted ceilings in living area with Austin stone fireplace, large master bedroom with sitting area with balcony, separate media room, Huge backyard, 2 big wooden decks on an over sized lot. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops wit stainless steel appliances, New garage door and new roof. The tenant is presently living and the house is ready to move in for new tenants from June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W have any available units?
9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W have?
Some of 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W currently offering any rent specials?
9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W pet-friendly?
No, 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W offer parking?
Yes, 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W offers parking.
Does 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W have a pool?
No, 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W does not have a pool.
Does 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W have accessible units?
No, 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W does not have accessible units.
Does 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W has units with dishwashers.

