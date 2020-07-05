9716 Valley Ranch Parkway W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous Open floor plan executive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a scenic Community of Valley Ranch. Close to airport, Shopping places and is zoned to Coppell ISD schools with great ratings. Vaulted ceilings in living area with Austin stone fireplace, large master bedroom with sitting area with balcony, separate media room, Huge backyard, 2 big wooden decks on an over sized lot. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops wit stainless steel appliances, New garage door and new roof. The tenant is presently living and the house is ready to move in for new tenants from June 15th.