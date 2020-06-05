9308 Western Trail

Amenities

3 bedrooms+study, 2.5 bath. Located in award winning Coppell ISD and within walking distance to newly built Canyon Ranch Elementary (only 400 ft), this David Weekly home comes with a load of upgrades. Kitchen features granite countertops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances and flat surface cooktop(brand new stainless refrigerator). Mannington hardwood floor runs throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs was recently replaced.

Both Exterior and interior were recently painted. wallpapers in bathroom, kitchen and bedroom will be removed and painted with neutral color. Large brick patio. Just minutes away from major high ways (I35, 635, George Bush Turnpike) and DFW Airport.