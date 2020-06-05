All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:43 AM

9308 Western Trail

9308 Western Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Western Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms+study, 2.5 bath. Located in award winning Coppell ISD and within walking distance to newly built Canyon Ranch Elementary (only 400 ft), this David Weekly home comes with a load of upgrades. Kitchen features granite countertops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances and flat surface cooktop(brand new stainless refrigerator). Mannington hardwood floor runs throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs was recently replaced.
Both Exterior and interior were recently painted. wallpapers in bathroom, kitchen and bedroom will be removed and painted with neutral color. Large brick patio. Just minutes away from major high ways (I35, 635, George Bush Turnpike) and DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Western Trail have any available units?
9308 Western Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9308 Western Trail have?
Some of 9308 Western Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 Western Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Western Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Western Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9308 Western Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9308 Western Trail offer parking?
No, 9308 Western Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9308 Western Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 Western Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Western Trail have a pool?
No, 9308 Western Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9308 Western Trail have accessible units?
No, 9308 Western Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Western Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9308 Western Trail has units with dishwashers.

