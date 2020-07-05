All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 9108 Cumberland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
9108 Cumberland Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:57 AM

9108 Cumberland Drive

9108 Cumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9108 Cumberland Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Adorable home in Coppell ISD! Soaring ceilings in family room. Walls of windows downstairs for plenty of sunshine. kitchen os awesome with granite counters, breakfast bar and a separate area that could be a sitting area, office. It has walls of built in cabinets including TV space, a built in desk and more! The bay window has a great built in window seat. French door leads to the back covered patio. Master bedroom sports 2 skylights with blinds for the sleep in days and a great sitting area with a built in TV cabinet and room for a coffee bar! Master bath has granite counters, huge walk in shower and dual vanities not to mention a walk in closet. Washer, dryer, frig inculded

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
9108 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 Cumberland Drive have?
Some of 9108 Cumberland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9108 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9108 Cumberland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9108 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9108 Cumberland Drive offers parking.
Does 9108 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9108 Cumberland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 9108 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9108 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 9108 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 Cumberland Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas