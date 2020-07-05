9108 Cumberland Drive

Amenities

Adorable home in Coppell ISD! Soaring ceilings in family room. Walls of windows downstairs for plenty of sunshine. kitchen os awesome with granite counters, breakfast bar and a separate area that could be a sitting area, office. It has walls of built in cabinets including TV space, a built in desk and more! The bay window has a great built in window seat. French door leads to the back covered patio. Master bedroom sports 2 skylights with blinds for the sleep in days and a great sitting area with a built in TV cabinet and room for a coffee bar! Master bath has granite counters, huge walk in shower and dual vanities not to mention a walk in closet. Washer, dryer, frig inculded