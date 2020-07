Amenities

dishwasher garage gym fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities gym parking garage

Well kept home in Hills of Valley Ranch. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Master is downstairs and features a bonus room for workout equipment, small office, nursery, etc. Large master bath with separate vanities. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, with spacious loft for games, media, your choice! Home is located within the highly desirable Coppell School District. Parking is in the rear of house with automatic gate entry.