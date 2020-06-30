All apartments in Irving
9015 Jasmine Lane

9015 Jasmine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9015 Jasmine Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
Gorgeous 2 story home located in heart of Valley Ranch & COPPELL ISD. This spacious and well maintained 2417 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with open floor plan.The kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets.All bedrooms upstairs with a good size game room for relaxation.Enjoy the large backyard.Conveniently Located Near Parks & Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 Jasmine Lane have any available units?
9015 Jasmine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9015 Jasmine Lane have?
Some of 9015 Jasmine Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 Jasmine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9015 Jasmine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 Jasmine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9015 Jasmine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9015 Jasmine Lane offer parking?
No, 9015 Jasmine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9015 Jasmine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 Jasmine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 Jasmine Lane have a pool?
No, 9015 Jasmine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9015 Jasmine Lane have accessible units?
No, 9015 Jasmine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 Jasmine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9015 Jasmine Lane has units with dishwashers.

