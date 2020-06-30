9015 Jasmine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room

Gorgeous 2 story home located in heart of Valley Ranch & COPPELL ISD. This spacious and well maintained 2417 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with open floor plan.The kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets.All bedrooms upstairs with a good size game room for relaxation.Enjoy the large backyard.Conveniently Located Near Parks & Schools!