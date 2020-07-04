900 White Sands Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Cul-de-sac property in the Coppell School district. This well maintained property with hard floors, Cathedral ceiling living room, spacious kitchen and cozy loft is located minutes walking distance to Valley Ranch Elementary, Irving Library and scenic canal trails. Located minutes by car to Irving Convention Center and Irving Music Factory restaurants and events. Dallas Love Field and DFW Airport are a short hop and is centrally located to reach I635 and I35 freeways as well as 121 and 161 toll roads to get to any part of the metroplex with ease. No pets allowed.