Irving, TX
8804 Crescent Court
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

8804 Crescent Court

8804 Crescent Court · No Longer Available
Location

8804 Crescent Court, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Welcome to Comfortable & spacious Valley Ranch,must-see home complete with handsome hardwood floors in Living & Dining rooms. Open floor plan with updated kitchen offering abundance cabinetry, contemporary backsplash, granite counters & new SS appliances including Gas Range & Microwave. Well ventilated with good natural light. Prime large corner lot on a quiet cul-de-sac with a HUGE pool sized backyard !A guest bedroom in the first level that doubles up as an office or Den, three bedrooms in the second level ensures privacy for the entire family. The game room can also be used as a media room.Walking distance to many restaurants and stores, this home is zoned to the much acclaimed Coppell School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 Crescent Court have any available units?
8804 Crescent Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 Crescent Court have?
Some of 8804 Crescent Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 Crescent Court currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Crescent Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Crescent Court pet-friendly?
No, 8804 Crescent Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8804 Crescent Court offer parking?
No, 8804 Crescent Court does not offer parking.
Does 8804 Crescent Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 Crescent Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Crescent Court have a pool?
Yes, 8804 Crescent Court has a pool.
Does 8804 Crescent Court have accessible units?
No, 8804 Crescent Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Crescent Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8804 Crescent Court has units with dishwashers.

