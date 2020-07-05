8804 Crescent Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool media room

Welcome to Comfortable & spacious Valley Ranch,must-see home complete with handsome hardwood floors in Living & Dining rooms. Open floor plan with updated kitchen offering abundance cabinetry, contemporary backsplash, granite counters & new SS appliances including Gas Range & Microwave. Well ventilated with good natural light. Prime large corner lot on a quiet cul-de-sac with a HUGE pool sized backyard !A guest bedroom in the first level that doubles up as an office or Den, three bedrooms in the second level ensures privacy for the entire family. The game room can also be used as a media room.Walking distance to many restaurants and stores, this home is zoned to the much acclaimed Coppell School District.