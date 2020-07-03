8720 Landover Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

House Located in COPPELL SCHOOL DISTRICT, EMERALD VALLEY PHASE II, A PRIME LOCATION WITH ALL MAJOR AMENITIES WITHIN 2-5 MILE RADIUS. HAS LOTS OF UPGRADES INCLUDING TILE ON 1ST FLOOR AND COMPLETE HARDWOODS ON 2ND FLOOR, ENERGY SAVING OPTIONS IN ATTIC, TUBE LIGHTS AND CEILING FANS IN MANY ROOMS, STORM DOORS, BESIDES UPGRADES IT HAS TWO LARGE BALCONIES COVERED PATIO, VERY LARGE 71 CH MEDIA ROOM & 51 CH LIVING ROOM Washer Dryer Included



Requirements: 1. Filled out Application Form - individual form per applicant over the age of 18 required.

2. Proof of Income or Employment

3. will have to pay the $40 per applicant to run a background check.