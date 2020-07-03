All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 8720 Landover Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
8720 Landover Place
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:41 AM

8720 Landover Place

8720 Landover Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8720 Landover Place, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
House Located in COPPELL SCHOOL DISTRICT, EMERALD VALLEY PHASE II, A PRIME LOCATION WITH ALL MAJOR AMENITIES WITHIN 2-5 MILE RADIUS. HAS LOTS OF UPGRADES INCLUDING TILE ON 1ST FLOOR AND COMPLETE HARDWOODS ON 2ND FLOOR, ENERGY SAVING OPTIONS IN ATTIC, TUBE LIGHTS AND CEILING FANS IN MANY ROOMS, STORM DOORS, BESIDES UPGRADES IT HAS TWO LARGE BALCONIES COVERED PATIO, VERY LARGE 71 CH MEDIA ROOM & 51 CH LIVING ROOM Washer Dryer Included

Requirements: 1. Filled out Application Form - individual form per applicant over the age of 18 required.
2. Proof of Income or Employment
3. will have to pay the $40 per applicant to run a background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 Landover Place have any available units?
8720 Landover Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8720 Landover Place have?
Some of 8720 Landover Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 Landover Place currently offering any rent specials?
8720 Landover Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 Landover Place pet-friendly?
No, 8720 Landover Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8720 Landover Place offer parking?
Yes, 8720 Landover Place offers parking.
Does 8720 Landover Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8720 Landover Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 Landover Place have a pool?
No, 8720 Landover Place does not have a pool.
Does 8720 Landover Place have accessible units?
No, 8720 Landover Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 Landover Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8720 Landover Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas