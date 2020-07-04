All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 8715 Lohr Valley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
8715 Lohr Valley Road
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

8715 Lohr Valley Road

8715 Lohr Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8715 Lohr Valley Rd, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 study and 1 upstairs game-media room in the highly desired Emerald Valley. Great floor plan with all rooms on the first floor. Includes a study room and a media-game room upstairs. Open kitchen concept with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Nice sized back yard with deck for your entertainment needs. Close to DFW airport and great schools. Excellent location! 2 car garage. Excellent property in excellent location. This would not last! All the bed rooms are good sized. Not too big and not too small.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 Lohr Valley Road have any available units?
8715 Lohr Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8715 Lohr Valley Road have?
Some of 8715 Lohr Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 Lohr Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Lohr Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Lohr Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 8715 Lohr Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8715 Lohr Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 8715 Lohr Valley Road offers parking.
Does 8715 Lohr Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 Lohr Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Lohr Valley Road have a pool?
No, 8715 Lohr Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 8715 Lohr Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 8715 Lohr Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Lohr Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 Lohr Valley Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas