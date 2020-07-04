8715 Lohr Valley Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 study and 1 upstairs game-media room in the highly desired Emerald Valley. Great floor plan with all rooms on the first floor. Includes a study room and a media-game room upstairs. Open kitchen concept with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Nice sized back yard with deck for your entertainment needs. Close to DFW airport and great schools. Excellent location! 2 car garage. Excellent property in excellent location. This would not last! All the bed rooms are good sized. Not too big and not too small.