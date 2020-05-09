All apartments in Irving
Location

8645 Mill Creek Road, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in Valley Ranch with just a short walk to hike & bike trails, Cimarron Park and Aquatic Center! Spacious Master Suite with luxurious jet spa bath, frameless shower, walk in closet and brand new duel quartz vanities. Nice floor plan with tons of upgrades, 3 Bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful formal dining with connecting door to kitchen and half bath. Open floor plan with elegant Italian Tile flooring with quartz kitchen counters, open to Brkfst and Fam Room! Large back yard, corner lots with private 2 car garage. Will go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 Mill Creek Road have any available units?
8645 Mill Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8645 Mill Creek Road have?
Some of 8645 Mill Creek Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8645 Mill Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
8645 Mill Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 Mill Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 8645 Mill Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8645 Mill Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 8645 Mill Creek Road offers parking.
Does 8645 Mill Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8645 Mill Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 Mill Creek Road have a pool?
No, 8645 Mill Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 8645 Mill Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 8645 Mill Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 Mill Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8645 Mill Creek Road has units with dishwashers.

