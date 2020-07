Amenities

granite counters media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters Property Amenities media room

Beautiful, well sought after townhome community. Three bedroom and two and half bath .Third room could actually be used as a media room. SS appliances including side by side refrig, granite counter tops, open floor plan downstairs and all bedrooms are upstairs. Master bath has garden tub double vanities and separate shower. This place has it all.