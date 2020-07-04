8620 Knox Street

Amenities

Barely lived in Townhome in Hunter Valley, it comes with a lot of nice upgrades. Elegant open concept living, SS appliances, gas stove with vent mechanism, granite counters, decorative lighting, island. Hardwood floors in living, dining & kitchen. Plus a Gameroom upstairs. Eight ft mahogany front door, wrought iron spindles. Large master bedroom with a patio, the third bedroom would make a great office. Peaceful patio with fenced yard. Big rear entry garage. Excellent Area is close to dining, shopping, entertainment and easy access to major highways and DFW airport!. HOA maintains the front yard landscaping.