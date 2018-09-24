829 La Cima

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

***Installed new carpet***A well maintained , corner lot and beautiful 2-story home in the heart of DFW metroplex. This 3BR,2.5 baths , Media & Game room with C-tiles and extensive wood floors upstairs and steps, boasts modern kitchen with gas cook top , granite counter top and decor. A good sized yard for summer cookouts ,garden and a large living area to entertain.Front balcony & large back balcony to enjoy fresh air,community Park & Private lake and much more. La Villita provides serene living with close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy access to major highways and DFW airport.