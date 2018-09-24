All apartments in Irving
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:47 AM

829 La Cima

829 La Cima · No Longer Available
Location

829 La Cima, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
***Installed new carpet***A well maintained , corner lot and beautiful 2-story home in the heart of DFW metroplex. This 3BR,2.5 baths , Media & Game room with C-tiles and extensive wood floors upstairs and steps, boasts modern kitchen with gas cook top , granite counter top and decor. A good sized yard for summer cookouts ,garden and a large living area to entertain.Front balcony & large back balcony to enjoy fresh air,community Park & Private lake and much more. La Villita provides serene living with close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy access to major highways and DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 La Cima have any available units?
829 La Cima doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 La Cima have?
Some of 829 La Cima's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 La Cima currently offering any rent specials?
829 La Cima is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 La Cima pet-friendly?
No, 829 La Cima is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 829 La Cima offer parking?
Yes, 829 La Cima offers parking.
Does 829 La Cima have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 La Cima does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 La Cima have a pool?
No, 829 La Cima does not have a pool.
Does 829 La Cima have accessible units?
No, 829 La Cima does not have accessible units.
Does 829 La Cima have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 La Cima has units with dishwashers.

