825 Canal Street

Spacious Split Level in Irving! Large grand entry with a living room fit for a ballroom. Vaulted ceiling heights and large windows throughout the home. Open concept kitchen with eat in breakfast room space. Garage entrance on the backside with nice wooden fence surrounding. All bedrooms are upstairs with soft lush carpet. Oversized master bedroom with master shower suite that will knock you off your feet! Come tour this home today before it is gone tomorrow! Easy online application is just the cherry on top of your perfect new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
