Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:57 PM

825 Canal Street

825 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 Canal Street, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Split Level in Irving! Large grand entry with a living room fit for a ballroom. Vaulted ceiling heights and large windows throughout the home. Open concept kitchen with eat in breakfast room space. Garage entrance on the backside with nice wooden fence surrounding. All bedrooms are upstairs with soft lush carpet. Oversized master bedroom with master shower suite that will knock you off your feet! Come tour this home today before it is gone tomorrow! Easy online application is just the cherry on top of your perfect new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Canal Street have any available units?
825 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Canal Street have?
Some of 825 Canal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 825 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 825 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 825 Canal Street offers parking.
Does 825 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Canal Street have a pool?
No, 825 Canal Street does not have a pool.
Does 825 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 825 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.

