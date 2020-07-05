825 Canal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Split Level in Irving! Large grand entry with a living room fit for a ballroom. Vaulted ceiling heights and large windows throughout the home. Open concept kitchen with eat in breakfast room space. Garage entrance on the backside with nice wooden fence surrounding. All bedrooms are upstairs with soft lush carpet. Oversized master bedroom with master shower suite that will knock you off your feet! Come tour this home today before it is gone tomorrow! Easy online application is just the cherry on top of your perfect new home.