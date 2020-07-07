All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 820 N Britain Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
820 N Britain Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 N Britain Road

820 North Britain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

820 North Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061
South Austin Heights

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Active Independent Living one Bedroom Studio Apartment offered by Senior Living Solutions at Brookdale Irving in a facility with Retirement Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care in other areas of the community starting at $1695 a month. This community is the perfect place to enjoy one's retirement years with well-appointed accommodations, restaurant-style dining, and many opportunities to engage the resident's interests and abilities. There are 7-floor plans and prices in the main building and a cottage option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 N Britain Road have any available units?
820 N Britain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 820 N Britain Road currently offering any rent specials?
820 N Britain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 N Britain Road pet-friendly?
No, 820 N Britain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 820 N Britain Road offer parking?
Yes, 820 N Britain Road offers parking.
Does 820 N Britain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 N Britain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 N Britain Road have a pool?
No, 820 N Britain Road does not have a pool.
Does 820 N Britain Road have accessible units?
No, 820 N Britain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 820 N Britain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 N Britain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 N Britain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 N Britain Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas