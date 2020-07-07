820 N Britain Road

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Active Independent Living one Bedroom Studio Apartment offered by Senior Living Solutions at Brookdale Irving in a facility with Retirement Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care in other areas of the community starting at $1695 a month. This community is the perfect place to enjoy one's retirement years with well-appointed accommodations, restaurant-style dining, and many opportunities to engage the resident's interests and abilities. There are 7-floor plans and prices in the main building and a cottage option.