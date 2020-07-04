All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
7864 Fox Horn Drive
Location

7864 Fox Horn Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Story Cul de Sac. It features 2 sizable car garage on the first floor and a game room wired for a projector and ceiling speakers. High end wood on the first and second floors. Since the this the end units, you have incredible views of the entire 635 and all the city lights. In an end unit like this, you have a lot of natural light that makes this unit stand out. The entire house has high end speakers in the ceilings with remote controls on the walls. This is great for hosting friends and family. It features large baseboards and crown molding, High end carpet, Luxurious Samsung Fridge, 2 nest thermostats, Jet Tub in the Master bedroom and sophisticated security system with 2 pads. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7864 Fox Horn Drive have any available units?
7864 Fox Horn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7864 Fox Horn Drive have?
Some of 7864 Fox Horn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7864 Fox Horn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7864 Fox Horn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7864 Fox Horn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7864 Fox Horn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7864 Fox Horn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7864 Fox Horn Drive offers parking.
Does 7864 Fox Horn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7864 Fox Horn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7864 Fox Horn Drive have a pool?
No, 7864 Fox Horn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7864 Fox Horn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7864 Fox Horn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7864 Fox Horn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7864 Fox Horn Drive has units with dishwashers.

