7864 Fox Horn Drive

Beautiful 3 Story Cul de Sac. It features 2 sizable car garage on the first floor and a game room wired for a projector and ceiling speakers. High end wood on the first and second floors. Since the this the end units, you have incredible views of the entire 635 and all the city lights. In an end unit like this, you have a lot of natural light that makes this unit stand out. The entire house has high end speakers in the ceilings with remote controls on the walls. This is great for hosting friends and family. It features large baseboards and crown molding, High end carpet, Luxurious Samsung Fridge, 2 nest thermostats, Jet Tub in the Master bedroom and sophisticated security system with 2 pads. MUST SEE!