7824 Southfork Bend

Gorgeous house and a must See! Recently build and very updated.Located in the heart of Valley Ranch and in the middle of the DFW Metroplex.Walking distance to the Ranchview High school.Easy access to HWY 635 &35 and GB freeway, and is only 10m from the DFW Airport.Located in a CulDeSac and is in the corner.Great plan with two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs.It includes an office and a dining area downstairs, media room and a game room upstairs.LUXURIOUS house full of upgrades including stainless steel appliances,hand scraped wood floors.Beautiful granite kitchen and restroom counter tops.It can be leased with furniture for an extra $200 per month including fridge,washer and dryer.