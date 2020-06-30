All apartments in Irving
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

7824 Southfork Bend

7824 Southfork Bend · No Longer Available
Location

7824 Southfork Bend, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous house and a must See! Recently build and very updated.Located in the heart of Valley Ranch and in the middle of the DFW Metroplex.Walking distance to the Ranchview High school.Easy access to HWY 635 &35 and GB freeway, and is only 10m from the DFW Airport.Located in a CulDeSac and is in the corner.Great plan with two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs.It includes an office and a dining area downstairs, media room and a game room upstairs.LUXURIOUS house full of upgrades including stainless steel appliances,hand scraped wood floors.Beautiful granite kitchen and restroom counter tops.It can be leased with furniture for an extra $200 per month including fridge,washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 Southfork Bend have any available units?
7824 Southfork Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7824 Southfork Bend have?
Some of 7824 Southfork Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7824 Southfork Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Southfork Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Southfork Bend pet-friendly?
No, 7824 Southfork Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7824 Southfork Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7824 Southfork Bend offers parking.
Does 7824 Southfork Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7824 Southfork Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Southfork Bend have a pool?
No, 7824 Southfork Bend does not have a pool.
Does 7824 Southfork Bend have accessible units?
No, 7824 Southfork Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Southfork Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7824 Southfork Bend has units with dishwashers.

