Last updated August 11 2019

7726 Cedar Elm Drive

7726 Cedar Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7726 Cedar Elm Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Lovely home located in the gated & guarded golf course community of Hackberry Creek. This brick traditional home showcases spacious entertaining rooms including a large open concept floor plan that flows between the living room, formal dining, kitchen and breakfast area, with a 1st floor Master Suite. The second level has 3 very spacious bedrooms, a game room or media room, a separate study & 2 full bathrooms. This over sized lot is the perfect family home! Within minutes of HWY 114, President George Bush Turnpike, I-635 & DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7726 Cedar Elm Drive have any available units?
7726 Cedar Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7726 Cedar Elm Drive have?
Some of 7726 Cedar Elm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7726 Cedar Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7726 Cedar Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7726 Cedar Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7726 Cedar Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7726 Cedar Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7726 Cedar Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 7726 Cedar Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7726 Cedar Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7726 Cedar Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 7726 Cedar Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7726 Cedar Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 7726 Cedar Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7726 Cedar Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7726 Cedar Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.

