7726 Cedar Elm Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Lovely home located in the gated & guarded golf course community of Hackberry Creek. This brick traditional home showcases spacious entertaining rooms including a large open concept floor plan that flows between the living room, formal dining, kitchen and breakfast area, with a 1st floor Master Suite. The second level has 3 very spacious bedrooms, a game room or media room, a separate study & 2 full bathrooms. This over sized lot is the perfect family home! Within minutes of HWY 114, President George Bush Turnpike, I-635 & DFW Airport.