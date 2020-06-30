All apartments in Irving
745 Marble Canyon Circle

Location

745 Marble Canyon Circle, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
Come see this three bedroom home with soaring ceilings and a wall of windows in the living room! The kitchen has updated appliances and is great for entertaining! The master is downstairs with a walk in closet and hard surfaced floors! Don't hesitate or this great home will be gone!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Marble Canyon Circle have any available units?
745 Marble Canyon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Marble Canyon Circle have?
Some of 745 Marble Canyon Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Marble Canyon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
745 Marble Canyon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Marble Canyon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 745 Marble Canyon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 745 Marble Canyon Circle offer parking?
No, 745 Marble Canyon Circle does not offer parking.
Does 745 Marble Canyon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Marble Canyon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Marble Canyon Circle have a pool?
No, 745 Marble Canyon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 745 Marble Canyon Circle have accessible units?
No, 745 Marble Canyon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Marble Canyon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Marble Canyon Circle has units with dishwashers.

