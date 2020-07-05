7409 Bradford Pear Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional updated home! Guarded community. Extensive wood floors, soaring ceilings, and remodeled kitchen & master bath, refrigerator included. Marble foyer w winding staircase opens onto split formal living & dining. Large great room w wood floors & gas FP flows into the granite isl kitchen & bkfst room. Updated kitchen features SS appliances, dbl oven & wine refrig. Main level secondary bedroom w french doors & adj full bath also makes a great study. Master suite w attached sitting room + remodeled bath featuring semi-frmls shower, corner jet tub & dual vanities. Large yard with pergola & flagstone patio, new fence and closed 3 car garage. Nest thermostats, washer and dryer. Great amenity center and more!