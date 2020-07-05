All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 7409 Bradford Pear Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
7409 Bradford Pear Drive
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:34 PM

7409 Bradford Pear Drive

7409 Bradford Pear Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7409 Bradford Pear Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional updated home! Guarded community. Extensive wood floors, soaring ceilings, and remodeled kitchen & master bath, refrigerator included. Marble foyer w winding staircase opens onto split formal living & dining. Large great room w wood floors & gas FP flows into the granite isl kitchen & bkfst room. Updated kitchen features SS appliances, dbl oven & wine refrig. Main level secondary bedroom w french doors & adj full bath also makes a great study. Master suite w attached sitting room + remodeled bath featuring semi-frmls shower, corner jet tub & dual vanities. Large yard with pergola & flagstone patio, new fence and closed 3 car garage. Nest thermostats, washer and dryer. Great amenity center and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7409 Bradford Pear Drive have any available units?
7409 Bradford Pear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7409 Bradford Pear Drive have?
Some of 7409 Bradford Pear Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7409 Bradford Pear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7409 Bradford Pear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 Bradford Pear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7409 Bradford Pear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7409 Bradford Pear Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7409 Bradford Pear Drive offers parking.
Does 7409 Bradford Pear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7409 Bradford Pear Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 Bradford Pear Drive have a pool?
No, 7409 Bradford Pear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7409 Bradford Pear Drive have accessible units?
No, 7409 Bradford Pear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 Bradford Pear Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7409 Bradford Pear Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas