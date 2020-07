Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

This large exquisite townhome offers a high-quality old world flavor with modern touches. A wine cellar in the open living areas makes for comfortable living and entertaining. Study could be used a 4th bedroom. The kitchen is fully gourmet, elegant master suite, spa bathroom and custom walk-in closet. Amenities and upgrades abound. Community pool is steps away from the property. This immaculate home is a must-see!