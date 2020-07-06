All apartments in Irving
7319 Meler Lane
7319 Meler Lane

7319 Meler Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7319 Meler Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Stunning architecture on this East facing Darling Home in Bridges of Las Colinas on .295 acre lot near jogging trails & parks. Interior boasts bright split bedroom floorplan with guest & master bedroom down, beautiful hardwood flooring & steps on curved staircase with metal railing, soaring ceilings, & walls of windows. Dream kitchen with slab granite countertops has stainless appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, oversized island, & walk-in pantry. Master down has separate shower, jetted tub, & custom walk-in closet. 3 spacious bedrooms, game, & media room up with bathroom access. Huge backyard has covered patio stubbed for gas and plenty of yard to play! Top Rated & Award Winning Coppell ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7319 Meler Lane have any available units?
7319 Meler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7319 Meler Lane have?
Some of 7319 Meler Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7319 Meler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7319 Meler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7319 Meler Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7319 Meler Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7319 Meler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7319 Meler Lane offers parking.
Does 7319 Meler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7319 Meler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7319 Meler Lane have a pool?
No, 7319 Meler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7319 Meler Lane have accessible units?
No, 7319 Meler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7319 Meler Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7319 Meler Lane has units with dishwashers.

