7319 Meler Lane

Amenities
Stunning architecture on this East facing Darling Home in Bridges of Las Colinas on .295 acre lot near jogging trails & parks. Interior boasts bright split bedroom floorplan with guest & master bedroom down, beautiful hardwood flooring & steps on curved staircase with metal railing, soaring ceilings, & walls of windows. Dream kitchen with slab granite countertops has stainless appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, oversized island, & walk-in pantry. Master down has separate shower, jetted tub, & custom walk-in closet. 3 spacious bedrooms, game, & media room up with bathroom access. Huge backyard has covered patio stubbed for gas and plenty of yard to play! Top Rated & Award Winning Coppell ISD!