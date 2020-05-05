All apartments in Irving
Location

7312 Marquis Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
4 Bedroom Two Story! in COPPELL ISD for lease. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Formal Dining, Study, Game Room + Media. First Floor Master Suite and Guest Suite are separated for Privacy. Large Family Room has Cozy Fireplace and Soaring Ceiling, Opens into Cook's Kitchen and Breakfast Area. Kitchen shines with Stainless Double Ovens, 5 Burner Gas Cook Top, Dishwasher and Microwave. This Home is Bright and Airy with Spectacular Darling Designer Upgrades! Upstairs, Two Roomy Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Game Room + Media Room. Upstairs Balcony Overlooks Family Room! Covered Patio and 3 Car Tandem Garage. Don't miss the opportunity to Lease this Gorgeous beautiful home in 'Bridges Of Las Colinas'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Marquis Lane have any available units?
7312 Marquis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7312 Marquis Lane have?
Some of 7312 Marquis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 Marquis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Marquis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Marquis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7312 Marquis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7312 Marquis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7312 Marquis Lane offers parking.
Does 7312 Marquis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 Marquis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Marquis Lane have a pool?
No, 7312 Marquis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7312 Marquis Lane have accessible units?
No, 7312 Marquis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Marquis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7312 Marquis Lane has units with dishwashers.

